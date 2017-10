Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIEL--Martin Luther travels to Kiel in another division 4 showdown. Kiel getting on the board first, as Max Feldmann keeps it and scores from 2 yards out. Back comes Martin Luther, Darios Crawley-Reid taking the screen pass at midfield and all the way to pay dirt, 7 all. More big plays from the Spartans, this time Nik Mueller airs it out to Jake Blaze, put 7 more on the board. Martin Luther wins on the road.

Martin Luther 34

Kiel 28

Final