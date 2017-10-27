Medical examiner reports 145 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The number of fentanyl-related deaths in our area this year continues to rise. The medical examiner’s office revealed Friday, October 27th, there have been 145 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year in Milwaukee County.

This is also the fourth straight year Milwaukee County has recorded more than 100 heroin-related deaths. In 2012, there were 53. The increase is even more drastic with fentanyl.

Last year, Milwaukee County had a total of 97 fentanyl deaths.

The number of suspected drug overdose deaths this year in the county is more than 300.

Need help? CLICK HERE to access resources via the Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.