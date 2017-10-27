Milwaukee launches new phase of “Strong Baby” campaign, pushes idea of smoke-free homes

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee launched on Friday, October 27th a new phase of its citywide Strong Baby Campaign. The message this time around — “Smoke-Free Homes Promote Strong Babies.”

The campaign calls on families to make their homes smoke-free for healthier birth outcomes and healthy infants. It also seeks to raise awareness that smoking while pregnant is a significant risk factor for premature births — and smoking around pregnant women and infants can cause serious health problems and increase risk of sleep-related infant deaths.

Officials say from 2012 to 2015, tobacco use during pregnancy was documented in nearly 35 percent of infant deaths and exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy was documented in nearly 44 percent of infant deaths in Milwaukee. Additionally, exposure to secondhand smoke was documented in 71 percent of sleep-related infant deaths during this time period. Premature births remain the leading cause of infant deaths in Milwaukee, followed by birth defects and unsafe sleeping environments.

The campaign will be seen on transit shelters citywide, along with outreach on social media.

For more information, visit StrongBabyMKE.com.