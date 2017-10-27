× Officials to conduct “Knock and Talks” at homes of sex offenders during trick-or-treat hours

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials are taking steps to ensure children’s safety as they go trick-or-treating door to door through neighborhoods collecting Halloween treats.

On Sunday, October 29th, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Apprehension Unit and Criminal Investigative Unit, Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) Probation and Parole, and District Attorney’s Office investigators partnered to conduct “Knock and Talks” at residences of known sex offenders and serve warrants on sex offenders who have not registered with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

During the “Knock and Talks,” officers will enforce and confirm that sexual predators are in compliance with the Halloween guidelines set forth by the DOC:

During any trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, the sex offender will remain in their residence one hour prior to and one hour following Halloween activities.

The home/apartment may not be decorated for Halloween – inside or outside.

The home/apartment must not have a lighted porch (or any indication that the residence is participating in Halloween activities.)

No distribution of candy at place of residence.

No possession of any costume or pieces of costume used for Halloween.

No participation in any activity related to Halloween and/or trick or treat activities; this includes visiting haunted house sites.

Last year, checks were conducted on 220 registered sex offenders, and nine sex offenders were arrested for violation of their probation and parole conditions, including: