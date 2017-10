Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE-- Racine St. Catherine's with a home game in division 4 tonight hosting Lake Mills. Da`Shaun Brown trying to bring St. Cat's back in the 4th, runs it in, cutting Lake Mills lead to 23-13. But Lake Mills seals this one up when Ben Dunkleberger floats one to Hayden Iverson. St. Cat's season comes to a close.

Lake Mills 30

Racine St. Catherine's 13

Final