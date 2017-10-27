Satisfy your sweet tooth: The chocolatey treats you can make at home

MILWAUKEE -- Life is a little sweeter when chocolate is involved. Liz Miller of Artisan Kettle Chocolate joins Real Milwaukee to tell use about their locally-made chocolate and to share some recipes that will help you celebrate National Chocolate Day.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Ingredients
- 10 oz (1 bag) Artisan Kettle™ Organic Semisweet Chocolate Chips
- 2 ¼ cups All Purpose Flour
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1 ½ teaspoons Salt
- 1 cup (2 sticks) Organic Unsalted Butter
- ½ cup Granulated Cane Sugar
- 1 cup (packed) Light Brown Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Organic Vanilla Extract
- 2 large Organic Eggs
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. Cream butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla extract and eggs until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove cookies from sheet and place on cooling racks.
Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies.
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Yield: 36 pieces
Ingredients:
- 1 (10 ounce) bag Artisan Kettle Organic Bittersweet Chocolate Chips
- ¾ cup organic vegan full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons organic maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon organic cornstarch
- ½ cup organic creamy peanut butter
Instructions:
- Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Place chocolate chips in a large bowl. Set aside.
- Heat coconut milk, maple syrup and cornstarch in a saucepan over low heat, whisking constantly, until it reaches a gentle boil.
- Pour hot coconut milk mixture onto chocolate and stir until fully combined and smooth.
- Transfer to prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Drop spoonfuls of peanut butter over the chocolate and swirl with a knife. Transfer to refrigerator and chill for at least 2 hours.
- Cut fudge into 36 small squares. Serve immediately or return to the refrigerator until serving.