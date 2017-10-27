Satisfy your sweet tooth: The chocolatey treats you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Life is a little sweeter when chocolate is involved. Liz Miller of Artisan Kettle Chocolate joins Real Milwaukee to tell use about their locally-made chocolate and to share some recipes that will help you celebrate National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

10 oz (1 bag) Artisan Kettle™ Organic Semisweet Chocolate Chips

2 ¼ cups All Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 ½ teaspoons Salt

1 cup (2 sticks) Organic Unsalted Butter

½ cup Granulated Cane Sugar

1 cup (packed) Light Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Organic Vanilla Extract

2 large Organic Eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. Cream butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla extract and eggs until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove cookies from sheet and place on cooling racks.

Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies.

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

Yield: 36 pieces

Ingredients:

1 (10 ounce) bag Artisan Kettle Organic Bittersweet Chocolate Chips

¾ cup organic vegan full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons organic maple syrup

1 tablespoon organic cornstarch

½ cup organic creamy peanut butter

Instructions: