WHITEFISH BAY-- Whitefish Bay hosting Plymouth with the winner getting Greendale next. Cade Garcia hits Case Fleck on the opening drive, 7 to nothing Blue Dukes. Then it's Garcia again, scrambling and finding Alex Anthony setting up another score and a 14-0 lead. The ground attack working too, Patrick Nau with the cut and he's gone, 52 yards for the score. All Whitefish Bay in this one.

Plymouth 0

Whitefish Bay 35

Final