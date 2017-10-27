× Wisconsin gun deer hunt set to begin Nov. 18

MADISON — Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer hunt is set to begin next month.

The season will begin on Saturday, Nov. 18, and run through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Four counties — Ashland, Iron, Vilas and a portion of Eau Claire — will be buck-only. That’s down from 10 counties last year, a sign that the herd is growing.

Hunters killed 196,785 deer during last year’s traditional nine-day season, down 6 percent from 2015. The state Department of Natural Resources sold 598,867 gun deer licenses through the end of the nine-day season last year, down about 13,510 licenses from the previous year.