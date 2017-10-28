Admirals stymied by Wolves, 2-1

ROSEMONT, IL — Goalie C.J. Motte stopped 27 shots to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Motte, who was making his first AHL start of the season, stymied the Admirals time and again over the final two periods and allowed his team to get the victory with a pair of third period goals.

Teemu Pulkkinen scored the tying goal with a slapshot from the right circle at 11:45 of the third period. Less than two minutes later, defenseman Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 13:43 of the third period.

Milwaukee scored the first goal at 4:55 of the first period. Rookie defenseman Fred Allard was able to get possession of the puck behind the Chicago goal. He passed into the left circle and Anthony Richard snapped a shot into the net for his third goal of the season. Allard recorded the lone assist. It was Allard’s first point as a professional hockey player.

Admirals goalie Anders Lindback suffered his first loss (5-1-0) of the season. Lindback turned aside 21 Chicago shots.

The Admirals return home Wed., Nov. 1 at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena.

