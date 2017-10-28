Drop off your unwanted prescription drugs with the National Drug Take-Back Day

ELM GROVE -- On Thursday, October 26th, President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national health emergency. On Saturday, October 28th, people nationwide are participating in "National Drug Take-Back Day."

Find a Drug Take-Back location near you

About Drug Take-Back Day (website)

Whenever possible, take your unused prescription drugs to a collection program or event – the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s DRUG TAKE BACK Days happen, at minimum, in the spring and fall of each year. You may safely dispose of controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials, and pet medications at these events.