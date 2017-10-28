Greendale and Whitnall meet in playoffs, and it’s our Game of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE--There's nothing like a rivalry when it's win or go home. That is the case tonight in Division 3 with Woodland Conference foes Whitnall meeting up with Greendale at the Panthers den.

That is why it's this week's High School Blitz Game of the Week. The home team gets the crowd riled up right away as Kyle Wienkauf scores from 9 yards out, 7-0 Panthers. But Whitnall responds as Dominic Timboli calls his own number surprising the defense and going 29 yards for the game tying score. After that, the Panthers pound the Falcons, Mitchell Gnadt scores 3 touchdowns, this one from 3 yards out. All Greendale in this one.

Whitnall 13

Greendale 42

Final