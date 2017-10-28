× Is this the end? Packers’ TE Martellus Bennett signals this is his final season

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers’ tight end Martellus Bennett made a telling Instagram post on Saturday, October 28th.

With a series of photos on his Instagram story, Bennett said, “After conversations with my family I’m pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career.”

Bennett goes on to say, “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

We’ll have to see if he really will call it quits after the season.

The Packers get back on the field Monday, November 6th when the Detroit Lions come to Lambeau Field.