Milwaukee ranked as one of America’s most underrated cities

MILWAUKEE -- Is Milwaukee the most underrated city in america? Joining FOX6 Wake Up is Kristin Settle with Visit Milwaukee with some of the recent honors Milwaukee has received.
The city has been ranked as one of the most underrated cities in America as well as one of America's friendliest cities by Travel and Leisure Magazine.
Also, looking for something to do with the family Halloween weekend? Here are just a few ideas:
- Gothic Milwaukee Walking Tour
- Haunted Barrel Candy Bar Porter at Third Space Brewing in Menomonee Falls
- Halloween Legends & Lore at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle
- Bond, Boos, and Booze at Milwaukee's Safe House
- Take your kids trick-or-treating at the Milwaukee Public Museum
About Visit Milwaukee (website)
This year, VISIT Milwaukee is celebrating our 50th anniversary. For 50 years, we have been your advocate, bringing the world to Milwaukee and taking Milwaukee to the world.
We were founded as the Milwaukee Convention & Visitors Bureau in 1967 as a joint proposal between the Milwaukee Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Milwaukee Hotel-Motel Association and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association to “re-establish Milwaukee as a major convention city.” From that beginning, our mission and our reach has flourished.
Today, VISIT Milwaukee markets the Greater Milwaukee area as a top choice for business, convention, and leisure travel to national and international visitors. We work to increase the economic impact of tourism in the community to improve your quality of life because tourism is vital to the success of our community. We are proud to say that the work we do matters. Each year, tourism supports over 50,000 full-time jobs and brings in over $5 billion to our community. Thank you for your continued support of VISIT Milwaukee, and cheers to 50 years!