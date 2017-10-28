Racine Lutheran moving on in Division 6 football playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA--Division 6 in football playoffs had Racine Lutheran hosting Manitowoc Lutheran. Colton Kraus rolls out to his right and delivers a strike to Josh Hess for a 35 yard touchdown but the extra point attempt would fail, 6-0 crusaders. More from Racine Lutheran, Tyler Tenner dips and dodges out of traffic before finally getting into the clear and scampering 56 yards into the end zone. There is an answer to that as Colin Hillmer takes the three yard plunge making it 13-7. But Racine Lutheran will advance.

Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Racine Lutheran 34

Final