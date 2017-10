MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Hazardous Materials team and North Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the White Oaks Apartments for reports of a suspicious odor Saturday, October 28th.

Officials say the odor appears to be confined to the hallways. Some apartment residents are in distress due to the odor and some have evacuated.

Fire crews are going door to door to see if other residents require evacuation.

