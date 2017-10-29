1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Milwaukee’s south side early Sunday morning, October 29th.

Police responded to the crash near Dakota Street and Chase Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man was driving his vehicle northbound on Chase Avenue at a high rate of speed when it jumped the curb, struck a tree, caught fire and eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Chase and Dakota.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said the investigation is ongoing.