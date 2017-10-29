120 dogs in Waukesha from Puerto Rico after Maria ready for adoption: “Come in and see what we’ve got”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- More than 100 dogs were recently rescued from Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria and now, they're at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, waiting to find their forever families. You can help these four-legged cuties find a new home.

They're cute and cuddly and all 120 of them are up for adoption.

"We are an emergency placement partner with the Humane Society of the United States. This year, there has been unprecedented weather events, and we have taken in dogs because of hurricanes," Jen Smieja with HAWS said.

There are big dogs, small dogs, old pups and young. All of the dogs came from Puerto Rico shelters just before the storm hit. Now, they're at HAWS waiting to be adopted.

"They've been really solid. It's just a little bit of working with them, getting them used to who we are and getting them used to cold weather," Smieja said.

Dogs like Mercy and Loxie are a bonded pair -- where if you want to adopt one, you have to take the other, because the shelter doesn't want to split them up.

"Come in and see what we've got. Interview. Sit in an interview room with a number of them. Come and see which ones speak to you," Smieja said.

Each dog goes through a series of medical checks, and is examined by a veterinarian before being cleared for adoption.

The shelter is also offering special deals for people looking to adopt these dogs.

CLICK HERE to view all of the dogs available for adoption at HAWS.