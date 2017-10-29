× 60-year-old man leads police on pursuit; faces 2nd OWI charge

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he led police on a pursuit Saturday night, October 28th.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies attempted to located a possible drunk driver that was leaving a restaurant in the City of Brookfield. A Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy later found the vehicle near the area of Golf Road and Prospect Avenue in Pewaukee.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, the suspect failed to stop, starting a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the Town of Delafied when the suspected vehicle lost control and went off the road, crashing into a culvert.

Authorities said the driver and lone occupant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver faces the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – Second Offense

Eluding an Officer

The pursuit is under investigation.