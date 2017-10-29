Animals displaced from Hurricane Maria up for adoption at HAWS in Waukesha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- As Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico -- shelters across the island were forced to send their animals elsewhere. Now over 100 animals are up for adoption at the Waukesha Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About HAWS (website)

The Humane Animal Welfare Society | Waukesha County Animal Shelter HAWS, is a non-profit organization established in 1965 that assists 8,000 animals each year and welcomes more than 35,000 human visitors annually. As an “open admissions” shelter, we accept animals regardless of age, health, temperament or breed. Our full service humane society offers programs and services that promote responsible pet ownership, preventing animal abuse and neglect in our community and beyond.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWS promotes the humane care and treatment of all animals, in support of cooperative humane efforts throughout the state of Wisconsin. HAWS is a member of the Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies, and not affiliated with any other local or national humane society. We invite you to explore our site and learn more about us!