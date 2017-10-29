× Authorities ID victims in wrong-way crash that killed 3

DYCKESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have identified the victims in a wrong-way car crash that killed three people and critically injured two others.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Todd Beyer of Green Bay drove the wrong way onto an exit ramp and entered Highway 57 going south in the northbound lanes Friday. He collided head-on with a northbound car near Green Bay.

Beyer was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two women from the Appleton area in the backseat of the northbound car died at the scene. They are identified as 84-year-old Ila Schabow and her daughter, 56-year-old Lynn Eckes.

The 32-year-old woman who was driving the northbound car and her 58-year-old father, who was a front-seat passenger, remain hospitalized. All four people in the northbound car were related.