MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a bullet struck a business in a shots fired incident that happened Saturday night, October 28th near 73rd and Mill.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police said occupant(s) of a vehicle fired several shots, and at least one bullet struck the business.

There are no reports of any citizens being struck, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.