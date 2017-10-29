× Husband and wife plead guilty to sexually exploiting toddler, recording videos

BINGHAMTON, New York — A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse.

Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler.

Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos and photos of himself using the child in sex acts.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reports court papers say 27-year-old Jessica Crandall admitted she and her husband engaged in “repeated sexual activities” involving the child.

Both Crandalls face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. They will be sentenced Feb. 23 in federal court in Binghamton.