Oconomowoc police warn families of possible tampered Halloween candy

OCONOMOWOC — Parents of kids that are trick-or-treating in Oconomowoc are being warned by police of possible tampered candy being handed out by a suspicious person.

Late Saturday night, October 28th, police received a complaint of a suspicious person handing out Tootsie Rolls to kids walking by along Oakwood Avenue that may have been tampered with.

The suspicious person is being described as: a female around 50 to 60-years-old, dark curly hair, white face paint with a dark like for a mouth resembling a clown, red cheeks, wearing all black including a mid-length black coat and dark or black gloves.

Police said they have been unable to locate this person or confirm that the candy was tampered with.

Officials encourage all parents to thoroughly examine all Halloween candy. If you find anything suspicious, you are urged to call police.