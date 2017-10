× Police: 1 man shot, injured near 52nd and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near the area of 52nd and Chambers Sunday morning, October 29th.

It happened around 8:00 a.m.

Officials said a 27-year-old man was approached by two suspects who stole money from him and then shot him. Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.