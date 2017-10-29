× Police: 2 injured in double shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s north side early Sunday morning, October 29th.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the area of 35th and Villard Avenue.

Authorities said two victims, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were shot. Circumstance that led up to the shooting are unknown.

The male victim suffered serious injuries and the female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).