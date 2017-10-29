Police: Man dressed as Santa Claus shoots, seriously injures 3 at Halloween party

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Austin, Texas said Sunday, October 29th a man is in custody, accused of shooting four people at a Halloween party while dressed as Santa Claus. Three of the victims were seriously wounded.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Avenue F in Austin.

Police said they received a report of a white, male suspect dressed as Santa Claus who had shot a number of victims at a Halloween party at that location.

While en route, police received information on a second location in the same area, and that’s where the suspect was arrested — without incident.

Police said four people were shot, with one refusing transport to the hospital. Three were seriously wounded, but the injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

It’s believed the shooter in this case acted alone, and police said they’re not seeking any further suspects.

Charges are pending against the suspect in this case, and the investigation is ongoing. Police noted that it’s believed the suspect was known to the victims in this case — and this wasn’t a random act.

At this point, police haven’t determined a motive.