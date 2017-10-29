Freeze WARNING for all of southeast Wisconsin until 9am

Red Cross assisting 1 person displaced following house fire in Milwaukee

Posted 6:34 am, October 29, 2017

32nd & Walnut house fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire near the area of 32nd and Walnut early Sunday, October 29th.

Authorities said they received a call about a porch fire just after midnight. Firefighters were on the scene shortly after the call and the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.

Red Cross assisted one person that has been displaced due to the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.