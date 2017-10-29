× Red Cross assisting 1 person displaced following house fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire near the area of 32nd and Walnut early Sunday, October 29th.

Authorities said they received a call about a porch fire just after midnight. Firefighters were on the scene shortly after the call and the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.

At the scene of the house fire in the 1600 blk of N 32nd St in #Milwaukee. 1 occupant assisted. @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/jmugELIwyh — Bob Wade (@rlwade) October 29, 2017

Red Cross assisted one person that has been displaced due to the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.