Red Cross assisting 1 person displaced following house fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire near the area of 32nd and Walnut early Sunday, October 29th.
Authorities said they received a call about a porch fire just after midnight. Firefighters were on the scene shortly after the call and the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.
Red Cross assisted one person that has been displaced due to the fire.
There is no damage estimate at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
43.052838 -87.954085