× 19-year-old suffers serious injuries following shooting near 22nd Place and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot Sunday night, October 29th.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the area of 22nd Place and Layton.

Police said the victim was shot for unknown circumstances and is not being cooperative with investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.