25-year-old taken into custody after about 2 hours; ending standoff in Waupun

WAUPUN — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody, ending a standoff in Waupun Monday, October 30th.

It began around 3:30 p.m., when Waupun police and officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were called out to assist US Marshals with the barricaded suspect.

The suspect was wanted on several felony warrants and had barricaded himself in a home on E. Jefferson Street and Carrington Street.

He was reported to have a gun.

Others in the home were evacuated safely, and the man was taken into custody around 5:20 p.m.