Celebrating life at the Latino Arts Día de los Muertos exhibition

MILWAUKEE -- At the United Community Center, Latino Arts Inc. will be celebrating life with their annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) exhibition. People can head out the Day of the Dead celebration and enjoy art by local, regional, and international artists.

About Latino Arts Dia de los Muertos Ofrendas (website)

October 26 – November 17 Latino Arts Gallery

Opening Reception: Friday, November 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate life with Latino Arts’ annual Day of the Dead exhibition, featuring a dazzling array of ofrendas (altars) prepared by local, regional, and international artists. Join Managing Artistic Director, Jacobo Lovo, for Café con Arte on Wednesday, November 1 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. for a gallery tour and discussion about the exhibit! RSVP here.

Educational Workshops: Día De Los Muertos: Ofrendas & Origins

November 13, 14, 15 & 16 - 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Local artist Nicole Acosta will guide workshop participants through a brief history lesson of Día de los Muertos including the many symbols associated with the celebration. Students will craft miniature ofrendas of their own utilizing a variety of supplies to mirror the symbols they have seen in their own artistic tributes. Registration required. $8 per student plus $2 supply fee. Gallery tour included. Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a donation of $1.

