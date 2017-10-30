× Devon Brantley sentenced to 7 years in prison in armed robbery of Subway restaurant

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Devon Brantley of Milwaukee was recently sentenced in federal court for charges stemming from an attempted robbery of a Subway Restaurant in Milwaukee on September 24, 2016. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Brantley, to seven years and one day in prison.

The Department of Justice says according to the plea agreement, Brantley levelled a sawed-off shotgun at one restaurant employee, and that employee and her coworker fled to the restaurant’s freezer until police arrived.

Brantley and his 16-year-old accomplice attempted to open the restaurant cash register but were unable to do so even though Brantley had previously worked at a Subway Restaurant. Brantley was subsequently apprehended after he was spotted walking down the street carrying the sawed-off shotgun.

This case was investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.