DNR awards $2M+ in grants for removal of Estabrook Dam

MILWAUKEE — The removal of the Estabrook Dam is moving forward.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $2 million in grants to take it down.

Officials say it’ll help reduce the risk of flooding for more than 50 homes.

The move has faced criticism, but Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele released a joint statement praising the decision, saying it’s the best financial option and beneficial for the environment.