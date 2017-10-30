Downtown violent armed carjacking, attempted carjacking suspect to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of two men accused in a recent carjacking and attempted carjacking will appear in court Monday, October 30th. This comes just days after the second suspect was taken into custody.

Both men, 21-year-old Cazion Williams and 19-year-old Lamar Smalls, face three charges: Two counts of armed robbery as party to a crime, and one count of attempted armed robbery as party to a crime that all took place on Thursday, October 12th within a 20-minute period.

Investigators said Williams and Smalls pointed a pistol at man in parking garage near 5th and Michigan. That man ran away with his car keys. From there, police said Williams and Smalls moved on to the Third Ward where they attacked two women getting into their car near Plankinton and St. Paul.

Detective said the suspects punched both women in the head and stole their vehicle. The two men were caught on the surveillance of a nearby gas station walking by.

Williams was arrested Saturday, October 14th after a short police chase in Glendale. According to online jail records, officers arrested Smalls on Saturday night, October 29th.

No word on when Smalls will appear in court. Cazion Williams will stand before a judge at Monday, October 30th.