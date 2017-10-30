× Electrician passes away after falling from ladder at Bucks’ arena site amid medical emergency

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday, October 30th a 57-year-old man died on October 28th after he fell from a ladder at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena construction site.

It happened after the man from Menomonee Falls was complaining of chest pain on October 25th around 1:00 p.m.

The man then fell from an eight-foot ladder and suffered severe traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on October 28th.

An autopsy was performed Monday. The cause of death is pending.

After this happened, workers on the site were called together and the site was shut down for the day.