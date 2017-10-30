Forbes: Michael Jackson top earning dead celebrity with $75M

US popstar Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena in London, on March 5, 2009. Pop megastar Michael Jackson announced Thursday he will play a series of comeback concerts in London in July, his first major shows for over a decade. Four years after his infamous child abuse trial, the 50-year-old eccentric singer confirmed he will play 10 gigs at the giant London O2 arena starting on July 8. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he’s still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson’s earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the “Peanuts” franchise made $38 million.