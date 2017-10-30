× Girlfriend and mother charged for helping Chaney escape before murder trial

MILWAUKEE — Both the mother and girlfriend of murder convict Dwayne Chaney face charges of their own after helping Chaney escape before his trial on October 19th.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Zuri London along with 46-year-old Frank Kyles of Milwaukee helped Chaney escape the courthouse.

Surveillance video showed all three people, Chaney, Kyles, and London, entering a vehicle that Chaney’s mother, 47-year-old Floragenia Chaney, was reportedly driving. Floragenia drove off while Dwayne cut off his GPS bracelet and threw it out the window. Floragenia said she was aware that her son had “escaped from court,” but was not thinking right because she was so shocked.

Floragenia is charged with one count of bail jumping (felony) – as a party to a crime and London is charged with one count of obstructing an officer.

Dwayne Chaney was charged for the shooting of Michael Prescott on November 10th, 2015, near 12th and Vine. Chaney was “immediately identified as the perpetrator,” according to the complaint, and charges were issued on November 13th, 2015. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. After four days on the run, Chaney was discovered hiding inside a garbage can near 96th and Thurston.