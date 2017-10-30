Gov. Scott Walker, in Israel for trade mission, meets with PM Benjamin Netanyahu

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Walker is in Israel for a trade mission. His office issued a news release saying he met with Netanyahu one-on-one in Jerusalem for an hour on Monday. The release said they discussed issues facing Israel and how to bolster the relationship between the country and Wisconsin. He release didn’t offer any details.

Our nation's commitment to Israel is stronger than ever. I made it clear to @IsraeliPM that Wisconsin stands with Israel. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/sSbKWNZOdE — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) October 30, 2017

Met with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss future collaborations between WI & Israel as well as political & economic issues in the region pic.twitter.com/aTbynSOINm — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) October 30, 2017

Walker also participated Monday in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial at a tree-planting ceremony at the Kennedy Peace Forest.

Walker plans to visit Tel Aviv on Tuesday. He’ll take part in several events aimed at developing partnerships in the water technology and technology sectors.

The governor is due to return to Wisconsin ono Thursday.