Great Water Alliance: Milwaukee, Waukesha partner to pipe Lake Michigan water to Waukesha

MILWAUKEE — Waukesha and Milwaukee have partnered to provide Waukesha with water from Lake Michigan. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon, October 30th by Mayors Tom Barrett and Shawn Reilly at Discovery World on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The partnership is being called the “Great Water Alliance.”

Mayor Barrett indicated the partnership is a 40-year agreement which will allow Lake Michigan water to be piped to the City of Waukesha. Water will be returned to Lake Michigan via the Root River.

“Waukesha has invested more than 15 years of hard work to ensure our families obtain safe, sustainable drinking water,” said Mayor Reilly.

“It’s going to allow us to make an investment in repairing some of our laterals, our lead laterals,” said Mayor Barrett. “This is truly a win-win situation — from an economic standpoint, from an environmental standpoint, from an inter-governmental standpoint.”

The partnership still needs the approval of the Milwaukee and Waukesha Common Councils.