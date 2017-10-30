Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment; says he’s gay for 1st time

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kevin Spacey onstage to present Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Kevin Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Spacey posted on Twitter that he doesn’t remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

Actor Anthony Rapp tells BuzzFeed he was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment. He says an inebriated Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him but he was able to leave before the encounter could go further.

Rapp — now 46 — says he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein were publicized.

On Twitter, the now 58-year-old Spacey said for the first time publicly that he is gay adding that he wants to deal with this honestly. Spacey said “that starts with examining my own behavior.”