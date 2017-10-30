× Milwaukee DPW to harvest annual city Christmas tree on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) Forestry Division will be harvesting the city’s annual Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 1st.

It’s a 32-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is located along S. 26th St. in the city’s 8th Aldermanic District.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall, where the tree will be placed in the planter at 200 E. Wells Street. The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th beginning at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

2017 marks the 104th year of the Christmas tree celebration in Milwaukee, the second oldest such celebration in the United States behind New York City.