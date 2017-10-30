× Milwaukee Post Office now hiring, starting pay is $16.41 an hour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Post Office is now hiring City Carrier Assistants (CCAs) to help sort and deliver mail — and the salary starts at $16.41 per hour.

According to a recent release issued on Monday, October 30th, no experience is required and training is provided. The Post Office is accepting applications online only from November 6th through November 11th.

Duties and requirements for this position include:

Sorting, delivering, collecting mail on foot and/or by vehicle under a variety of weather conditions

Maintaining a professional appearance and providing a positive customer service experience

Carrying up to 35 pounds in a shoulder satchel with occasional lifting up to 70 pounds

Must be flexible and willing to work Saturdays and Sundays

Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

Must pass criminal background check

Must pass drug screening

Must have valid driver’s license (2 years continuous)

Must have good driving record

Must be U.S. Citizen or have permanent resident alien status

Interested applicants should log on to usps.com/employment to search and apply for available positions. Paper applications will not be accepted. Use the online “Job Search,” select the state from the drop down box to find the job opening.

Acting Postmaster Wanda Prater issued the following statement: