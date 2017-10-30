No tricks, no treats: Law enforcement officials visit thousands of homes as kids celebrate Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There were no tricks or treats Sunday, October 29th as law enforcement went door-to-door to ensure registered sex offenders followed the rules during Trick-or-Treat.

"Checking in on some of our guys that should not be involved in Trick-or-Treating," Miles Jobke with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said.

Jobke and his DOC team were out on patrol in Milwaukee -- visiting the homes of registered sex offenders, ensuring they would have no contact with children during Trick-or-Treating.

"The only candy I have is for my diabetes, but I got rid of it because of today," one registered sex offender said.

Probation and parole agents visited more than 2,100 homes during the 2016 Halloween sweep, arresting 29 sex offenders for alleged violations.

US Marshals said 43-year-old Devaughn Crockett was arrested Sunday morning. Court records indicate he had a warrant out for his arrest after an alleged violation a year ago. Most other offenses on Sunday were minor. One offender was caught staying in a home with a pumpkin and two bongs.

"Unfortunately with the type of supervision that he's on, he can't have any of that stuff.," Jobke said.

Jobke said sex offenders cannot have any Halloween decorations outside or inside their homes. They also cannot hand out candy, wear a costume, or turn their porch light on during Trick-or-Treating hours. One offender said social workers warned him weeks in advance about Halloween. He said he understands why.

"It's a safety measure that they put in place at Halloween to ensure that people with sex offenses aren't having visits from kids, passing candy," Matt Schechter said.

Crockett's arrest was part of a separate investigation.

The man caught with the pumpkin and bongs was given a warning.

Other violations Sunday included offenders outside their homes during Trick-or-Treating hours.

If you'd like to look up registered sex offenders in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE.