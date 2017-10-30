× “Operation Trick or Treat:” 12 sex offenders arrested for violations during Halloween celebration

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, October 30th 12 registered sex offenders were arrested Sunday as they teamed up with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, US Marshals and district attorney investigators for “Operation Trick or Treat.”

The initiative involved law enforcement visiting 220 registered sex offenders to check for violations during Trick-or-Treating in Milwaukee.

Those arrested were taken into custody for felony violations of their probation and parole conditions.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt said in a news release, “the annual initiative is effective and combines the resources of multiple law enforcement agencies to target offenders who, when given an opportunity, prey on the children in our community.”

Some of the violation details were:

Electronics violations (six suspects)

Children’s items in residence (three suspects)

Weapons violation (bayonet and knives)

Contact with 14-year-old (one suspect)

This Halloween mission “was to provide a safe haven for children as they go door to door collecting candy from residents,” officials said.