× Parking garage at new Bucks arena to open November 1st

MILWAUKEE — Bucks Spokesman, Barry Baum, confirms the new parking garage that will connect to the new Bucks arena will open Wednesday, November 1st. The garage’s construction is a larger part of Milwaukee’s contribution to the project.

When it comes to tailgating, Baum said the team is still having discussions about how that would happen. The teams said tailgating wouldn’t happen right away due to the cold weather coming. The team’s vision for tailgating at the garage would have grills installed on the top-level of the garage, as opposed to people bringing their own.

So tailgating is an eventual possibility for the garage but how it would happen is still unclear but we do know it won’t be happening any time soon.