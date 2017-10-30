× Stolen dog: Milwaukee police look for owner of Fluffy, taken near 23rd and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the owner of a stolen dog named Fluffy.

The dog, a one-and-a-half-year-old female was stolen from the area near 23rd and Burnham on October 14th around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of a domestic animal, but he is not being forthcoming about the dog’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District Two at 414-935-7221.