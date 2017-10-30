The Mix Mistletoe Show: Hanson comes to The Riverside Theater December 20th

MILWAUKEE — Hanson is coming to The Riverside Theater on December 20th, as part of 99.1 The Mix Presents The Mix Mistletoe Show.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., for the show which begins at 8:00 p.m.

The Hanson brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac stole our hearts in the 90s, and they’re coming back to Milwaukee to do it all over again.

From “MMMbop” to “Penny and Me” to their new hit “I Was Born,” Hanson will play that and more on December 20th at The Riverside.

Join Elizabeth, Radar, Molly Cruz and Mike Mason for a night to remember with Hanson, Max and Magic Giant!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at PabstTheater.org, and at The Pabst and Riverside Box Offices.