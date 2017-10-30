× Vegas Gentlemen’s Club burglary suspect in custody

WALWORTH COUNTY — The woman who is accused of breaking into a Walworth County strip club is in custody.

On October 7th, video surveillance caught the 18-year-old Delavan woman at the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club located on Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Delavan Police Department arrested the suspect on Thursday, October 26th. Detectives connected the woman to the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club burglary and the attempted theft of money from an ATM operated by a branch of Associated Bank.

The Sheriff’s Office said they appreciate the numerous tips provided by the public during the course of the investigation.