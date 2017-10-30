Yum! Devon Seafood & Steak introduces new Wisconsin-focused menu

MILWAUKEE -- Devon Seafood & Steak is rolling out a new Wisconsin-focused menu. General Manager Katie Wysocki and Sous Chef Ethan Bond talk about what to look forward to.

About Devon Seafood & Steak (website)

Conveniently located in the Bayshore Mall, we offer the area’s freshest premium seafood, Prime steaks & an impressive wine selection. We work with quality fishmongers, water men, ranchers & artisan producers to create dishes that are excellent from the start, using fine ingredients that separate the good from the great. Enjoy our seamless service in a classic, upscale atmosphere that sets it apart from other Milwaukee restaurants.

Our happy hour features ultra-premium cocktails, appetizer & lobster specials + signature handcrafted martinis.