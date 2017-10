× 63-year-old man arrested for allegedly smoking crack on MCTS bus

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police arrested a man for allegedly smoking crack on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

It happened Monday, October 30th.

According to police, the bus driver called police and reported a passenger was smoking crack.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man who was in possession of a crack pipe.

He was booked, cited and released and a report was filed.