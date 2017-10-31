× Apartment building near Locust and Humboldt evacuated amid high carbon monoxide levels

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department on Tuesday evening, October 31st were called out to an apartment building near Locust and Humboldt, where they found high carbon monoxide levels.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m.

Fire officials said the carbon monoxide levels in the four-story apartment building were above an acceptable level for the fire department’s threshold — about 50 parts per million

We Energies was called out to the scene to secure gas to the building.

The fire department was able to ventilate the structure and bring the levels down — and occupants were then let back into the building.

No one was hurt.